Bulgaria’s Debt for 2017 Amounts to BGN 25,908 Million, or 25.6% of GDP

Bulgaria’s debt for 2017 amounted to BGN 25,908 million, or 25.6% of GDP. According to the final data of the National Statistical Institute, the General Government Institutional Sector reported in 2017 a budget surplus of BGN 1,145 million, or 1.1% of GDP, reports Focus News Agency.

The surplus in the Central Government sub-sector amounted to BGN 969 million, or 1.0% of GDP. The Local Government sub-sector reported a surplus of BGN 239 million and the Social Security Funds sub-sector reported a deficit of BGN 63 million.

The statistical information on the General Government institutional sector, including debt, deficit and surplus, is prepared according to a harmonised EU methodology. Each member state provides Eurostat with preliminary data on deficit/surplus and debt for the reported year by 31 March of the following year, and final data by 30 September of the following year.