Top Resources to Pass Microsoft MCSA Windows Server 2016 Exam for Network Administrator

About Microsoft 70-741 Exam

Microsoft 70-741 exam is targeted to IT professionals who build their career in the field of networking. It’s the second exam out of the three (70-740 and 70-742) one needs to take in order to become network administrator, systems administrator and systems engineer. After passing all these stages one gets MCSA: Windows Server 2016 certification.

Network and systems administrator who are interested in taking the exam must possess skills and knowledge in Windows Server 2016. The exam will also assess familiarity in deploying VPN and RADIUS. In the official website of the exam, it is advised that IT Professionals should have experience in managing DFS and branch cache solutions, as well as configuring a high performance network.

Reasons to Pass Microsoft 70-741 Exam

People often have this idea that anybody can become IT professionals. While this holds true at some degree, a huge portion still comes from learning and experience. One way to either prove your acquired knowledge or prove your extensive experience is by being a certificate holder, in this case to get it from Microsoft.

Another reason to pass Microsoft 70-741 exam is of course to open more doors for you, career-wise. You don't have to settle for a job you're not entirely happy with. You can have the option to choose a job where you can enhance your networking skills, continue learning and feel a sense of fulfillment.

Microsoft 70-741 exam details

In the official Microsoft 70-741 exam page, the test currently costs 5. You have 120 minutes to answer around 40–60 items in the exam. In order to pass, you need to earn a total of 700 points.

Below are the types of questions that you can expect:

Active screen

Build list

Case study

Drag and drop

Hot area

Multiple choice: best, single or multiple answers

Short answer

Next would be what you can expect to be asked about. You can expect questions that talk about implementing DNS, designing network management protocol, setting up core and distributed network solutions including advanced infrastructure as well as connectivity and remote access solutions.

For a complete list with detailed information, please follow the link: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/learning/exam-70-741.aspx.

Prepare forMicrosoft 70-741 Exam

Make sure that you have enough experience in networking.

Keep on learning about the latest set-ups and technology that could better optimize infrastructure.

Take time in reading about the latest security issues and fixes. The number of IT professionals is growing, but so are the hackers otherwise known as the black hat hackers.

Get more information and do research about the exam and about other network administrators’ experience on taking Microsoft 70-741 exam.

It doesn't matter which platform you use, the key is to study and practice for the exam. This is also a test of time management especially of you also have a full-time job.

Keep calm and trust in your capabilities. Once you have done all this, then you are good to go in acing that exam.

Passing Microsoft 70-741 Exam

The ultimate key in passing any exam is to be well prepared and the best way to achieve that is by studying.

Online Resources for Microsoft 70-741 Exam Preparation

Before heading anywhere else, visit Microsoft’s official website and look for their official preparation options. In Microsoft 70-741 exam’s page, you can already see a number of possibilities depending on your learning style:

Instructor-led training or classroom training is still the most effective way to learn. If you can, consider investing 5 days of your time to refresh your knowledge in IP fundamentals, remote access technologies, and advanced topics including Software Defined Networking.

To get more detailed information about instructor-led training, click here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Instructor-led_training.

If you prefer studying at your own pace, Microsoft offers theINF 214x: Windows Server 2016: Basic Networking— Powered by EdX — online course where you will learn how to implement core Windows networking services being used globally such as DHCP and DNS. You are expected to finish the course in 5 weeks. While it is for free, you have the option to obtain a verified certificate for only .

If you are a bookish type of person, well, Microsoft sure didn’t forget you because they also produced and suggest their book called “Networking with Windows Server 2016”. Price starts at .99 only.

Another way to increase your confidence in taking the exam is by doing practice tests. With each take you do, you get more and more used to the system, the type of questions and the time. During the actual day of the exam, you don’t need to worry about getting stuck in a question because you have estimated the time you spend in each question be it easy or hard. A 30-day access toMicrosoft’s official practice test costs only.

Other resources

A quick Google of Microsoft 70-741 exam will give you thousands of results but not all of them are reliable, legit and authentic. Part of your responsibility is to ensure that you are paying for and downloading a trusted material.

Here are a few tips to get the right exam dumps:

In the end, taking 70-741 certification exam not only shows your capabilities but also serves as a guarantee of your better career prospects in the future, as well as it helps you to stand out from the crowd.