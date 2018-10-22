Only 1/3 of Bulgarians are Interested in Science

Bulgaria: Only 1/3 of Bulgarians are Interested in Science

Relatively few Bulgarians are interested in science, and the educational system barely encourages students to get involved. As a result, there is a significant risk that in the coming years that the human potential in science will decrease sharply, and thus the general education and awareness of the people.

This is part of the findings of a national representative survey of the Alpha Research Agency, which was distributed by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences on Thursday.

According to the study, science and scientific institutions, in particular BAS, preserve their prestige in society. Therefore, there is also high public support for priority funding for science. The Academy of Sciences itself is perceived more as a science center and less as an expert-consulting center. Most people insist on a balanced development of fundamental and applied science within the academy, and the most recognizable are applied institutes and those involved in science.

The survey shows that only 35% of Bulgarians are interested in science, while for the EU this share is 53%.

