More than 60% of Employers in Bulgaria Expect to Raise Salaries in 2019

About 40% of employers expect to recruit new employees next year, and more than 60% of them plan to increase the salaries of their staff. This shows a survey by the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB) about the expectations of the private sector for the growth of the economy and the business development in 2019.

Projections remain optimistic, but they are still more conservative than in the previous year, when 45 per cent of employers said they planned to open new jobs. By contrast, the proportion of companies planning to reduce their employees increases. 9 per cent of companies expect such a move in 2019 at 5 per cent last year.

Also, 2% of respondents expect to cut their employees' salaries in the next year compared to 0% over the previous one.