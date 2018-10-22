Next year the Health Budget in Bulgaria will Increase by About BGN 490 Million

Bulgaria: Next year the Health Budget in Bulgaria will Increase by About BGN 490 Million

The draft budget of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for the next year will be discussed at a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the institution. More money is expected in almost all directions, BNT reported.
 
Next year, the health budget will increase by about BGN 490 mln. Thus it will exceed BGN 4 billion. The budget for GPs will increase by 18 mln. 28 million more will be for experts and 7 million for research. The most significant increase is in the budget for hospitals. It is almost 180 million leva more than this year. The biggest share as usual for drugs - the increase is more than 117 million levs.

