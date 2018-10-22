Bulgarian Projects in Connectivity Platform of 2017 Unlikely to be Implemented by Chinese Investors

October 22, 2018
The Bulgarian projects in the EU-China connectivity platform from 2017 are not likely to be implemented by Chinese investors, economist Krasen Stanchev, Assoc. Prof. at Sofia University, told Focus News Agency.

He said the conditions in Bulgaria are less favourable for investment than those in Romania and the countries of the former Yugoslavia. The countries that are now in the process of joining the EU have over 1% more investment due to prospects for equalisation, he explained, adding that Bulgaria will receive more foreign investment when it improves its laws and property rules. On the other hand, he warned that when European taxpayers finance projects in new member states such as Bulgaria, they could be worried that the money goes out of Europe.

