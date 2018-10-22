Climatologist Assoc. Prof. Georgi Rachev Predicts a Warm Winter
The coming winter will be relatively warm, NOVA climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts. But there will some sudden cold surprises, he explained.
The new week will bring cold weather and will remind us of the change of seasons. The low temperatures carried by the North Sea air will make us put on warm clothes until Thursday. Then the degrees of the thermometers will not exceed 10 to 12 degrees.
In these days the weather will be bad for both Italy and the Western Balkans.
On Friday, however, as well as on weekends, a new twist and warm weather is emerging. The weather will warm up, temperatures will increase noticeably by 10 degrees, even more. Thermometers can reach up to 24 degrees.
