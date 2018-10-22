Climatologist Assoc. Prof. Georgi Rachev Predicts a Warm Winter

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 22, 2018, Monday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Climatologist Assoc. Prof. Georgi Rachev Predicts a Warm Winter

The coming winter will be relatively warm, NOVA climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts. But there will some sudden cold surprises, he explained.

The new week will bring cold weather and will remind us of the change of seasons. The low temperatures carried by the North Sea air will make us put on warm clothes until Thursday. Then the degrees of the thermometers will not exceed 10 to 12 degrees.
 
In these days the weather will be bad for both Italy and the Western Balkans.

On Friday, however, as well as on weekends, a new twist and warm weather is emerging. The weather will warm up, temperatures will increase noticeably by 10 degrees, even more. Thermometers can reach up to 24 degrees.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria