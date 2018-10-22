China's Liaoning Hosts Cultural, Tourism Forum in Bulgarian Capital Sofia

More than 30 representatives of the government and businesses from the northeastern Chinese province of Liaoning and dozens of Bulgarian companies participated in a bilateral cultural and tourism forum here on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Liaoning governor Tang Yijun said the province attached great importance to tourism. "Both Liaoning and Bulgaria have rich natural resources, and can communicate and conduct a serious dialogue in this direction."

Tang said he hoped that this forum would open more opportunities for cooperation, reports xinhuanet

Irena Georgieva, Bulgaria's deputy minister of tourism, said in turn that her country was committed to strengthening dialogues with China in tourism and expanding joint initiatives with a view to further strengthening tourism exchanges and investment.

She noted that in 2017 in Shanghai, Bulgaria opened its first tourist information center in China, and by the end of this year a second information center would be opened in Beijing.

During the event, which was held in the China Cultural Center in Sofia, the Welcome Chinese Certification program was launched in Bulgaria.

This is the hospitality standard issued by the China Tourism Academy, and supports the Western tourism industry to tailor services for a better welcome of Chinese travelers.

Elena Padula, sales account for Europe, told Xinhua that Bulgaria is the first among the 16 Central and Eastern European countries where the Welcome Chinese Certification program stepped feet.