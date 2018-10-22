Boyko Borisov is on Official Visit to the UAE

Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov is on Official Visit to the UAE

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Sunday, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is paying a state visit to the UAE.

The Bulgarian prime minister was accorded a red carpet reception at the Presidential Palace where the national anthem of Bulgaria was played followed by a 21-gun salute.

Boyko Borissov shook hands with an entourage of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who lined to welcome him, while His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed greeted Bulgarian officials accompanying the Bulgarian head of government.

