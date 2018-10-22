Bulgarian Mothers of Disabled Children go on Protest with Demand for Deputy PM Simeonov to Resign
Sofia. Mothers of children with disabilities will go on protest with a demand for the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. The protest is organised in Facebook by the mothers’ organisation The System Kills Us, under the slogan: Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov!
The protest will begin at 12.30 in front of the Council of Ministers. In Facebook, the mothers say they demand his resignation over inadequate behaviour, systematic insults to members of society and hate speech. Their demand comes after Simeonov called the mothers a bunch of loudmouths with allegedly ill children, reports Focus News Agency
- » Only 1/3 of Bulgarians are Interested in Science
- » Next year the Health Budget in Bulgaria will Increase by About BGN 490 Million
- » Taiwan Investigates Train Crash that Killed 18
- » Climatologist Assoc. Prof. Georgi Rachev Predicts a Warm Winter
- » Mostly Cloudy Today with Rain in Some Parts of West and Central Bulgaria
- » Around 500 Bulgarian Doctors Leave the Country every Year