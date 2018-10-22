Bulgarian Mothers of Disabled Children go on Protest with Demand for Deputy PM Simeonov to Resign

Society | October 22, 2018, Monday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Mothers of Disabled Children go on Protest with Demand for Deputy PM Simeonov to Resign

Sofia. Mothers of children with disabilities will go on protest with a demand for the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. The protest is organised in Facebook by the mothers’ organisation The System Kills Us, under the slogan: Resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov!

The protest will begin at 12.30 in front of the Council of Ministers. In Facebook, the mothers say they demand his resignation over inadequate behaviour, systematic insults to members of society and hate speech. Their demand comes after Simeonov called the mothers a bunch of loudmouths with allegedly ill children, reports Focus News Agency

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria