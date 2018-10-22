Mostly Cloudy Today with Rain in Some Parts of West and Central Bulgaria

Sofia. Today the weather will be mostly cloudy and it will rain in some areas, chiefly in Western and Central Bulgaria, meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

Light wind from northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria, bringing colder weather. The maximum temperatures are forecast to reach 14°C to 19°C. The atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

