Prime Minister Borisov Participated in Asia-Europe Summit

October 21, 2018, Sunday
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov participated in a forum for cooperation between Asia and Europe in Brussels on 19th of October.

The topic of his speech was building a joint future by promoting growth and connectivity.

The Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation between Asia and Europe includes 51 countries and international organizations from Asia and Europe. The focus is on trade, investment, climate and security.

