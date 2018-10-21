Bulgarian MPs Discussed the Vote of no Confidence over Healthcare

Bulgaria’s Parliament on 19th of October discusses the motion of no-confidence tabled by the opposition BSP against the government over its policy in the healthcare sector. This is the third vote of no confidence against the current cabinet.

For three hours, the government and opposition exchanged arguments in the plenary hall on the state of the healthcare sector.

BSP once again used the familiar arguments to convince that the state of healthcare is catastrophic; that people do not have access to medical help; that they have to make extra payments and use networks of friends to reach physicians. They also pointed out that doctors and nurses are leaving the country looking for employment abroad.

The majority partner in the ruling coalition, GERB, however, said they were doing their best to resolve health problems and attacked the left-wing opposition, saying they tabled no confidence motion for the government's future plans to reform the sector. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) said they would support the motion, but they put forward their own arguments about the state of healthcare. They did not take part in the debates, and said the vote was meaningless.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said that he would be discussing two models of healthcare reform proposed by him, and it will only then become clear whether one of these two models will be improved or a third model will be created.

Kiril Ananiev, Minister of Health: A strong vote of no confidence is not made with ill arguments. It's good though, they have read part of my presentation. Would have been nice if they read the rest of the presentation, which gives answers to a number of “ill” questions that were raised here.

The voting on the no confidence motion will be held next Wednesday as first item on the agenda of the Parliament.