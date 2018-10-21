Bulgarian PM Borisov and Russian PM Medvedev Discuss Energy Topics in Brussels
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev discussed the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries in the area of energy and tourism. The two Heads of Government spoke on 19th of October within the 12th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM) in Brussels, which this year is hosted by the EU.
During the meeting, the two discussed the deepening of relations in the energy sector between the two countries. "We exchanged views on the possibilities of our Balkan gas hub, where we can attract gas from the terminal in Greece and from the Black Sea. A third drilling in the Khan Asparuh block starts. We will have opportunities to get gas into the gas hub from many directions," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said.
Boyko Borissov and Dmitry Medvedev reported a growth of Russian tourists in our country this year. "Russian tourists have already returned to Bulgaria. The Mixed Commission is due to work in Moscow in October, "added the Bulgarian Prime Minister.
The two Heads of Government expressed their satisfaction with the intensification of the bilateral partnership in recent years in the commercial and economic area.
- » Additional BGN 40 milion will be Allocated to Help Bulgarians with Energy Bills
- » Bulgarian Energy Minister: Maritsa Iztok-2 TPP will Get Money to Pay Carbon Emission Quota
- » Azerbaijan to Deliver 1/3 of Bulgaria’s Gas Demand
- » Fuel at Gas Stations in Bulgaria and EU with New Labels
- » The Bulgarian Ministry of Energy will Prepare National Position on Summertime Arrangements
- » Energy Regulator: No Change in Power Price in Bulgaria before the End of the Year