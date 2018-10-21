EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel Participated in ‘Innowave Summit’ High Tech Forum

Artificial Intelligence is a priority for the European Commission over the next three years, the Bulgarian EU Commissioner in charge for Digital Economy and Digital Society, Mariya Gabriel, said in Varna on 19th of October. She participated in the Innowave Summit High-Technology Conference, the largest event in the IT sector across Southeast Europe, reports BNT. 

More than 1,500 people from 23 countries took part in the forum.

Commissioner Mariya Gabriel presented a project that makes artificial intelligence a priority for Europe. It will cost 1 billion and a half euros.

Mariya Gabriel: "Our goal is to reach EUR 20 billion in private and public investment by 2020. The goal is to bring the budget to 20 billion euros for artificial intelligence each year after 2020."

One of the leading experts in the area of artificial intelligence is Norman Winarsky, who is lecturer at the forum. According to him, the penetration of artificial intelligence in our everyday life hides many risks but they could be overcome.

Norman Winarsky, founder of SRI venture process: "Yes, most professions will disappear, but new ones will be created. People should not be afraid, most importantly is to get educated, educate their children, and thus meet the challenges of the future. "

Lecturers in the forum are one of the most successful managers in the IT sector of world-famous brands such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and others.

