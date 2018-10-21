Bulgaria is in the Focus of the New Silk Road and 16+1 Initiative

Business | October 21, 2018, Sunday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is in the Focus of the New Silk Road and 16+1 Initiative

Sofia. Bulgaria is in the focus of the new Silk Road and 16+1 initiative, said the executive director of InvestBulgaria Agency, Stamen Yanev, talking to Focus Radio in reference to 4th Local Leaders' Meeting of the Central and East European countries (CEEC) and China, which Sofia will host.

In his words, the Belt and Road Initiative will boost trade between the CEEC and China. Chinese investors have expressed strong interest in projects in Bulgaria, he said. “We have focused on attracting one of China's leading manufacturers of electric cars to Bulgaria in the near future. Another ambition of ours is to open a technology development centre for electric vehicles in Bulgaria,” Stamen Yanev explained. Bulgaria will provide knowledge on how to work with European funding, while China will add scale to projects and initiatives, he commented. The multiplying effect of the funds invested by China in key sectors, such as infrastructure and energy, will generate additional funds to be further invested in projects in the region and in the countries of the initiative, Yanev said.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria