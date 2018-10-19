The Suspect for the Murder of Journalist Viktoria Marinova Remains in Custody

The court ruled to remand Severin Krassimirov, the suspect for the murder of the Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova.

Severin entered the court at 10.30 on 19th of October and despite the advice of his lawyer to not speak to the media, he said that he regretted his act and started crying. Severin explained his version about how the crime was commited, BNT reports.

Severin Krassimirov: Yes, I am guilty, I am very sorry and I cannot believe that I did it.

Media: Do you remember anything from that night, did you drink a lot, did you take drugs?

Severin: Yes.

Media: What?

Severin: "Crystal."

Media: And then do you remember what happened?

Severin: I do not know, I do not remember.

How did you get to the promenade?

Severin: On foot. And she passed by me. I do not know what happened.

Media: Have you raped her?

Severin: No I do not know. I cannot remember. I remember as I was passing by, either she hit me or I hit her, I did not want to. I told her: Look around. Something like that I said. And she said something, I do not remember, I went and hit her a slap. She fell. Then I wanted to go on the road. She grabbed my hair.

Media: What punishment do you think you should get?

Severin: Whatever they give me.

Media: If they give you life imprisonment?

Severin: I will serve it.

The two prosecutors, Kremena Kulitsova and Georgi Georgiev, are certain that Severin may be in at risk of committing a new crime or absconding, so they insisted that he be remanded in custody.