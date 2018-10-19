Sofia's District Heating Company Says the Network is Ready for Winter

Sofia’s district heating network is ready for the winter season, Elizabeth Pavlova of Toplofikatsia municipal company told Focus News Agency.

In her words, all repairs and planned maintenance works were completed at the beginning of September but the company also has a sufficient number of emergency response teams, if needed. “During the preventive maintenance operations this summer, we checked the heat transmission network, the heat sources, pipes and fittings so that we are ready to provide our customers with high quality and reliable heat supply,” Pavlova explained.

Seeking to further improve the quality of its services, the company will be opening customer support centres throughout the city. The first one has already been opened in the Serdika district, Pavlova said, adding that in these centres the company receives valuable feedback from its customers. 

