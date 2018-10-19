More Sun in West Bulgaria, Rain in some Eastern Areas
October 19, 2018, Friday
Cloudier skies over the eastern half of the country and the mountains today, with light rain in some places there. More hours of sun over Western Bulgaria. Reduced visibility is expected in some places in the morning, chiefly in Eastern Bulgaria. Light northern wind. The maximum temperatures will range from 15-16°C in some parts of the northeastern to 25-26°C in the remote southwestern regions. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.
