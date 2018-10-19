More Sun in West Bulgaria, Rain in some Eastern Areas

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 19, 2018, Friday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More Sun in West Bulgaria, Rain in some Eastern Areas

Cloudier skies over the eastern half of the country and the mountains today, with light rain in some places there. More hours of sun over Western Bulgaria. Reduced visibility is expected in some places in the morning, chiefly in Eastern Bulgaria. Light northern wind. The maximum temperatures will range from 15-16°C in some parts of the northeastern to 25-26°C in the remote southwestern regions. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria