Bulgaria Anti-trust Body Says Cannot Consider CEZ Assets Sale due to Legal Proceedings

Business | October 19, 2018, Friday // 10:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Anti-trust Body Says Cannot Consider CEZ Assets Sale due to Legal Proceedings

Bulgaria's anti-monopoly regulator said on Thursday it would not consider a new bid by Bulgarian company Inercom to win approval for its deal to acquire the Bulgarian assets of Czech power utility CEZ due to ongoing court procedures, reports Euronews

The Commission for Protection of Competition blocked the deal in July and Inercom filed an appeal against it in a Bulgarian court.

Last month Inercom divested its solar energy business to clear regulatory objections to the deal, estimated at 320 million euros and sought new approval.

On Thursday, the regulator said it cannot look into their new request while there is an open court case.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria