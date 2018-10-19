Bulgaria Reports Bird Flu Outbreak on Two Farms in South

Bird flu has broken out on a duck farm and a poultry farm in southern Bulgaria, the country’s food safety agency said on Thursday, reports Reuters

All ducks and chickens at the farms in the village of Voivodovo will be culled, the agency said, without identifying the strain of the virus.

It also banned the trade and movement of domestic, wild and other birds and eggs within a 10-km (six-mile) radius of the farms.
 

“At this stage, there are no people affected and there is no danger to consumers,” the agency said in a statement.

Bulgaria reported a bird flu outbreak in the southern district of Plovdiv earlier this month.

