Bulgaria’s Bansko Ski Resort Prepares for the Winter Season

Reservations are already being made for the students holiday’(8th of December) and for Christmas and New Year in Bulgaria’s winter resort of Bansko. Some hotels are fully booked for December, with reservations made mostly by foreigners who combine skiing with holidays, reports BNT.

Hotels in Bansko have finished renovations and are ready to welcome their guests. For the students holiday, the hotels in Bansko offer two nights with a festive dinner, DJ and spa services. In the 4 and 5-star hotels, the packages for one person cost about 190 BGN (95 Euro).

The tourism industry said they expect larger number of tourists this winter. As for the New Year and Christmas, many places are already fully booked.

The tourists in Bansko in the winter months are mainly from the neighbouring countries, but the number of the Bulgarians who choose the holiday resort is increasing. Bulgarians usually make their reservations at the last minute, members of the tourism industry commeneted.