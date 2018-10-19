President Rumen Radev Invited Queen Elizabeth II to Visit Bulgaria Next Year

The audience of Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev with the British Queen, Elizabeth II, took place on 18th of October. According to him, the meeting was held in an exceptionally warm atmosphere. The head of state has invited Queen Elizabeth II or a member of the royal family to visit Bulgaria next year for the celebration of 140 years of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the UK, reports BNT.

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria: I invited Queen Elizabeth II or a member of the royal family to visit Bulgaria, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Great Britain, which we will celebrate next year. And become acquainted with our rich history, with the centuries-old cultural traditions of our people, which is also reflected in the British Museum and the British Library. I would say that the audience with Queen Elizabeth II does not produce news. It is news in its own right. It is a sign of friendly relations between Bulgaria and the UK.

The audience lasted for about 40 minutes, and the wife of the head of state, Desislava Radeva, was present for the second half.

The President decribed the atmosphere of the meeting as warm and cordial. Queen Elizabeth II expressed a keen interest in the history and culture of our country.

"There is a strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the UK, excellent political dialogue, active cooperation in a number of areas," the head of state said.

After the audience, in response to a journalistic question, President Radev told Bulgarian journalists that relations between the European Union and the UK are important for both parties and the preservation and development of close relations is a common goal.

"The highest priority should be to preserve the rights of the citizens on both sides," the President told Bulgarian journalists in London.