PM Borisov was Congratulated on the Way Bulgaria Protects Borders at Brussels Summit

Migration pressure on our country is now coming from the Greek border. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Brussels at the summit dedicated to migration on 18th of October. He said that Bulgaria had returned by airplanes nearly 3,000 Afghans, who illegally arrived in Bulgaria. European leaders have agreed on a comprehensive and more flexible approach to migration, with each country contributing to whatever it can do to deal with it. According to Borissov, Bulgaria contributes to the safeguarding of the EU external border, reports BNT

Countries remain divided on how to reallocate migrants within the European Union. According to Boyko Borissov, there are three groups of states - some which are strongly opposed to the admission of migrants, the second, which agree, but under certain conditions, and third who suffer the most from the migration flows and insist on more solidarity from Europe.

The meeting also discussed the great importance of concluding agreements with third countries, mostly from North Africa. Today, except for Egypt, there were talks about Morocco.

Boyko Borissov himself announced that he will visit Egypt next Tuesday and hold high-level meetings.

Boyko Borissov: On Tuesday, at the highest level, we will hold meetings in Cairo on all these topics, which should be considered in two aspects. It would not be pleasant to any country if you say - we give you migrants we pay for. On the contrary, there must be investment and development, and they must show solidarity about the money they receive, andr keep people in their own territory, because there are five million migrants in Egypt.

At a summit in Brussels, EU Heads of State and Government on 18th of October discussed migration and security. Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov once again received congratulations on the way Bylgaria protects the external borders of the community.