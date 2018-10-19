The Bulgarian Environment Ministry will Publish Programme for Improving Air Quality

Sofia. The national programme aimed at improving air quality will be published for public discussion by the end of this month, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov said during the programme presentation before the Parliament’s environment committee, Focus News Agency reports.

It is a mid-term programme, until 2024, aimed at meeting the legal standards and improving people’s life, the minister said. The programme comes at the right time, given a court ruling against Bulgaria in April 2017 over non-compliance with clean air standards, in a lawsuit that is about to proceed to the next phase, Dimov commented. “Several Bulgarian cities do not meet European and Bulgarian legal standards for air quality in respect of fine particulate matter,” he said.