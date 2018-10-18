Ryanair Launches Flights from Sofia to Crete

Direct flights from Sofia to the Greek island of Crete will be run by low-cost company Ryanair from April 2019. Airplanes will fly twice a week to the airport of Hania, the carrier said.

At the moment, the only Greek airport that Ryanair offers flights to is Athens.

