Ryanair Launches Flights from Sofia to Crete
Direct flights from Sofia to the Greek island of Crete will be run by low-cost company Ryanair from April 2019. Airplanes will fly twice a week to the airport of Hania, the carrier said.
At the moment, the only Greek airport that Ryanair offers flights to is Athens.
