EC to Provide Aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria on Natural Disasters

Sofia. Four member states hit by natural disasters in 2017 – Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria – will soon receive EUR 34 million in aid from the EU Solidarity Fund after the Parliament and the Council have approved the European Commission’s proposal, the EC Representation in Bulgaria said, reports Focus News Agency.

The countries will receive the aid within a few weeks to partly cover their post-disaster costs, EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu said. The amount includes EUR 2.5 million for the Greek island of Kos after the earthquake of July 2017, while the remainder is distributed between Lithuania, Poland and Bulgaria due to storms and torrential rains in 2017. Bulgaria will receive EUR 2.2 million for the storms and rainfalls in October 2017.

 

