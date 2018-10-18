DHL Express Bulgaria Officially Opened its New Logistics Center in Sofia

DHL Express has opened its new logistics center, located next to Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport. The new facility houses a hi-tech automatic system that has a sorting capacity of 3000 shipment per hour. This will considerably increase the processing speed of the same imports and exports. In addition, the new center is equipped with the latest generation of streaming lines, bar code readers, automatic weight and size checking system, and X-ray machines delivering the highest level of security. The official ceremony was attended by more than 200 partners and clients of the company, as well as representatives of the government. The actor Julian Vergov was the host of the event, Hilda Kazasyan and her jazz band were also present at the event, reports Frognews.

"We are investing in a major project that will significantly improve the logistics industry in Bulgaria. To date, in over 100 countries worldwide there are automated systems for shipments. Such systems have been in use for more than 10 years, and globally, the company has invested in over 40 projects in different countries. We are proud that we now have in our country the first automated system, which has the potential to become one of the biggest distribution hubs for courier and cargo shipments in the region, "said DHL Express Bulgaria Manager Rumen Ivanov.

The new building spreads over an area of ​​over 10,000 square meters and employs more than 300 employees. The project was implemented in response to growing volumes that process the company and there is no analogue in the country at the moment. The largest such automated systems are located in the main distribution hubs of DHL in Leipzig (Germany), Brussels (Belgium), East Midlands (UK), Bergamo (Italy), Cincinnati (USA), Hong Kong (China).

DHL Express Bulgaria has made significant investments in its regional network, and for three years the offices in Plovdiv, Burgas, Montana and Veliko Tarnovo have been completely renovated. DHL creates the trends not only in the logistics business, but also in the fashion world. Following the tradition of partnering with Fashion Week all over the world, official dresses were presented at the opening ceremony in the corporate colors of the company - yellow and red. The models are made by the Bulgarian fashion designer Antani Languntin and were presented for the first time in the autumn-winter edition of Sofia Fashion Week. The impressive review complemented the event perfectly, followed by a stylish cocktail and many pleasant surprises for the guests.