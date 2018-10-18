Canada Becomes First Major Economy to Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Canada Becomes First Major Economy to Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Canada on Wednesday became the world's first major economy to fully legalize cannabis, sparking celebrations as the nation embarked on the controversial experiment in drug policy, reports AFP

Throughout the country huge lines outside pot shops snaked around city blocks, cannabis flew off store shelves and government websites processed 100 pot orders per minute.

Scores of customers braved the cold for hours outside Tweed, a pot boutique in St John's, Newfoundland that opened at midnight, to buy their first grams (ounces) of legal cannabis.

