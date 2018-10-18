Foreign Affairs Minister: Bulgarians in the UK have Nothing to Worry About

Sofia. Bulgarian citizens in the UK have nothing to worry about for the moment, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in an interview for BNT’s morning broadcast, reports Focus News Agency

She said the rights of EU citizens in the UK and of UK citizens in EU countries are part of what has been agreed upon. “October was the deadline we had set to reach agreement on Brexit. 90% of this agreement has been concluded, but, like always with negotiations, the hardest is left for the end,” Zaharieva commented. “No deal is the worst possible scenario for the UK and the EU. Much effort is being made by the negotiating team to reach agreement,” she said.