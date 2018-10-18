Children Opened an Exhibition of Tolerance in Bulgaria’s Parliament

The official opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the Bridge-Between-Culture project took place in Bulgaria’s Parleiment on 18th of October. This is the third edition and it was realized for third consecutive year in the town of Stara Zagora with the support of the mayor Mr. Zhivko Todorov. The initiative, which aims to promote understanding, intercultural and religious tolerance, brings together children of different ethnicities and religions in Bulgaria, reports BNT.

The exhibition featured international participation with children from the Netherlands and in partnership with world organizations - Arigatou International and URI. After Stara Zagora, the children visited The Hague where the second part of the event took place. Honorary guests of the exhibition included children who arrived from different parts of the country and abroad.

Within the initiative, children had the opportunity to get acquainted with the main religious denominations in Bulgaria and the Netherlands, as well as to visit different temples. The programme included a variety of thematic lectures and workshops. Sports activities were also part of the the event