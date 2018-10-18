Bulgaria Set to Participate in NATO Mission Iraq
The Bulgarian government reached a resolution to participate in the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) which was recently inaugurated, reports MENAFN.
Bulgaria is willing to join the NMI with as much as four servicemen of the Armed Forces alongside their personal weapons and equipment.
According to a cabinet statement, "the inclusion of Bulgaria in the NMI is a practical expression of our contribution to the NATO's efforts in the fight against terrorism and in the preparation and capacity building of Iraqi security forces and institutions."
The statement added that the NMI was introduced in July to act as a non-violent mission which focuses on training and capacity building in Iraq.
