Crimea Attack: Gun Attack at Kerch College Kills 19

Crime | October 18, 2018, Thursday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Crimea Attack: Gun Attack at Kerch College Kills 19

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a shooting at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea.

An 18-year-old student ran through the Kerch technical college firing at fellow pupils before killing himself, Russian investigators say, repors BBC.

Witnesses have also spoken of at least one blast caused by an unidentified explosive. The motive is unclear.

Read more here

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria