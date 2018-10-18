Crimea Attack: Gun Attack at Kerch College Kills 19
At least 19 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a shooting at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea.
An 18-year-old student ran through the Kerch technical college firing at fellow pupils before killing himself, Russian investigators say, repors BBC.
Witnesses have also spoken of at least one blast caused by an unidentified explosive. The motive is unclear.
