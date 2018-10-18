Bulgarian Foreign Minister will Open 7th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 18, 2018, Thursday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will open the 7th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region in the National Palace of Culture. Bulgaria chairs the format in the period October 2017-October 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, reports Focus News Agency.
During the two-day forum, the attendees will focus on economic growth and territorial cohesion through investment in tourism and cultural heritage. During the meeting, Bulgaria will hand over the rotating presidency to Romania.
- » EC to Provide Aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria on Natural Disasters
- » Bulgaria Tops EU Poverty Risk Ranking
- » Cohesion Policy: EU Invests in the Trams of Sofia
- » 330 Meetings and Conferences Held in Bulgaria as Part of its EU Presidency
- » Bulgaria will Set up a Mechanism to Protect the Poor when the Euro is Adopted
- » EU Commissioner Gabriel on Attack Against Facebook
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)