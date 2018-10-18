Bulgarian Foreign Minister will Open 7th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region

Sofia. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will open the 7th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region in the National Palace of Culture. Bulgaria chairs the format in the period October 2017-October 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, reports Focus News Agency. 

During the two-day forum, the attendees will focus on economic growth and territorial cohesion through investment in tourism and cultural heritage. During the meeting, Bulgaria will hand over the rotating presidency to Romania.

 

