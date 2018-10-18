Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev is on a Visit to the UK

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev is on a working visit to the UK at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II. On the first day, he will visit Allied Maritime Command in Northwood and talk to Commander Vice Admiral Clive Johnstone. Later on 17th of October, Bulgaria’s head of state will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in the United Kingdom, reprts BNT. 

It is expected that President Rumen Radev and Vice Admiral Clive Johnstone will discuss the joint operations and exercises in which Bulgaria participates, as well as the mutual cooperation of the Bulgarian Navy within NATO.

The Allied Maritime Command MARCOM in Northwood is the headquarters for NATO Navy and is responsible for all maritime activities of the Pact. Military and civil servants from 22 countries work in it, including Bulgarians in responsible positions in the Command. NATO Maritime Operations, as well as major naval exercises, are planned and managed by MARCOM. Bulgaria is committed to supporting five ships to participate in NATO and EU missions. It also participates in the Sea Guardian Sea Security Operation with a frigate for up to 20 days a year.

After Northwood Headquarters, President Radev will meet with Bulgarians in London. According to official data, the Bulgarians in the UK are about 90,000. Interestingly, the information is that 85% of them have work, which means they are not a burden on the British social security system.

The Bulgarian students in British universities last year were nearly 6,300. In London there are 18 Bulgarian Sunday schools and 28 outside the capital. Undoubtedly, one of the main topics in the conversation between the President and our compatriots will be Brexit and how to protect their rights in the best possible way.

