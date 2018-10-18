Broken Clouds over most of the Country, Light Rain in East Bulgaria
October 18, 2018, Thursday
Sofia. Broken clouds over most of the country today, more considerable over the eastern half of the country. Light rain is expected in some places there. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.
It will be mostly sunny over the western regions. Light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 18°C and 23°C.
