The Bulgarian Government Approved the Draft Disability Act

Bulgaria’s Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Biser Petkov, announced that the government approved the draft law on people with disabilities on 17th of October. The draft was prepared in the recent 5 months and largely satisfies the protesting mothers' demands for children with disabilities, reports BNT.

Minister Petkov: The draft law provides for measures to support people with disabilities - both financial support and support for building an accessible environment, as well as support for employers for setting up and adapting workplaces for people with disabilities. I would like to emphasize that the rights of people with disabilities and the measures envisaged in the draft are covered by a financial resource totaling BGN 486 million.

The Social Minister responded to pensioners who protested outside the building of the Council of Ministers asking for a sharp increase in pensions, according to him, the minimum pension is rising, but a sharp increase for which pensioners insist would lead to imbalances in the system.