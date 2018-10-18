NFSB will Seek the Resignation of Volen Siderov as Chair of United Patriots’ PG

Bulgaria: NFSB will Seek the Resignation of Volen Siderov as Chair of United Patriots’ PG

The MPs from the National Front for Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) said on 17th of October they are losing trust in Ataka party leader, Volen Siderov, as the Chair of the Parliamentary Group of the United Patriots (minority partner in the ruling cioalition). As a motive they pointed out his public statements in the country and abroad, reports BNT. 

Eight MPs from NFSB said the reason was that they saw a violation and a failure to observe the coalition agreement, signed on September 11th, which gives support and confidence to the three United Patriots Chairpersons.

The next step that NFSB MPs will take is to ask for the resignation of Volen Siderov as Chair of the Parliamentary Group at the next meeting of the Coalition Council.

The IMRO partner, one of the three constituent parties of the United Patriots alliance) has called for unification for the sake of Bulgaria's interests. Tsvetan Tsvetanov, chair of the parliamentary group of GERB (majority partner in the ruling coalition), said that different talk does not mean falling apart pocesses in the ruling coalition. However, he called for the problems to be resolved within the United Patriots.

