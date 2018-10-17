Yavor Dachkov: Bivol used Victoria Marinova case for their own PR

TV presenter Victoria Marinova was brutally raped and murdered in the town of Rousse. It is currently believed that the crime was committed by 21-year-old Severin Krasimirov from Rousse. He was detained by German police in the evening on October 9, eight hours after a request was made by the Bulgarian authorities.

A number of assumptions and hypotheses were voiced in connection with the tragic event.

Yavor Dachkov explained: "Victoria Marinova was the administrative director of a cable TV in Rousse and, unfortunately, hosted a single show on September 30, in which she broadcast a recording of her colleagues from Bivol site. In it, they were saying something they had told all major media before. It should be noted that Ms. Marinova did not make the interview with them: she just broadcast, as a host of the TV show, an interview that had already been made. Everybody who knew her describe her as a good woman, devoted to social causes, a bright image overall."

This is what Yavor Dachkov told BNT. According to him, Bivol journalists decided that the crime presented a great opportunity for them to raise their image and started making suggestions that the woman was killed because they were guests in her TV show. After being initially circulated this "news", through personal acquaintances of Bivol journalists in "Reporters without Borders", hit the Western media using Bulgarian sources and they started spreading it indiscriminately. "They spread the fake news that an investigative journalist was murdered in Bulgaria for investigating EU funding. European politicians, who have a pre-election campaign coming in May, saw that as a convenient prey and in their rapacious manner jumped on it to do some PR. It even came to Le Figaro writing that EC Vice-President Timmermans had honored by a moment of silence the death of a brave Bulgarian woman who fell victim to the fight for truth and against corruption," Yavor Dachkov added, emphasizing that the entire message had been orchestrated from the very beginning./ BGnes