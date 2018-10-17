Bulgarian Football Club Graffiti Appeared on Hiroshima Monument

The Memorial of Peace in the Japanese city of Hiroshima was vandalised with the inscription "Loko Sofia,"(Bulgarian football club) the Japanese daily Asahi Shimun. The memorial park was built in memory of the victims of the atomic bombing of August 6, 1945.

Yesterday morning, the security guard discovered that the memorial was defiled in three places with graffiti inscriptions. Two of the inscriptions are on the white fence that surrounds the Museum of Peace, one of which is written in Bulgarian and says "Loko Sofia".

Two employees of the Sofia Opera's technical staff have committed the heinous act on the Hiroshima Peace Memorial. This was confirmed by the director of the Sofia Opera and Ballet Plamen Kartalov. The two employees are already fired and are out of the tour of Japan. The Japanese police are investigating the case.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the assault on the monument in Hiroshima and apologizes to Japan. "We find it utterly inappropriate to express football bias on this UNESCO World Cultural Monument in memory of the victims of nuclear bombings. We categorically condemn the assault and offer excuses to friendly Japan, "the MFA reported on its Facebook social network page.