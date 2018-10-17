Dimitar Petrov, the Director of Beloved Bulgarian Films has Passed Away
The great Bulgarian director and screenwriter Dimitar Petrov has passed away. He died at the age of 93, NOVA reported.
Dimitar Petrov Dimitrov was born on October 22, 1924 in the town of Rila. In 1951 he graduated from the Film Academy in Prague.
Petrov has directed some of his most favorite children's films in Bulgaria, such as Vasko da Gama ot selo Rupcha, Kuche v chekmedzhe, Hedgehogs Are Born Without Spines, S detza na more.
