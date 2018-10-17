Bulgarian President Vetoes Part of Amendments to State Property Act

Sofia. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed a part of the amendments to the State Property Act adopted by the 44th National Assembly on 10 October 2018, said his press office, reports Focus News Agency.

According to the president, the changes create an opportunity for hidden privatisation of companies from the prohibitive list under the Privatisation and Post-privatisation Control Act. It is unacceptable that instead of being a tool of protection a law becomes a decision that harms the public interest, President Radev said. He further said that the disposition of state or municipal property must be subject to clear rules that will protect it in all cases. The new rules affect basic elements and principles regarding the state’s rights in enterprises and in privatisation, the statement reads.