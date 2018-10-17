Six Injured in Accident at Arms Factory Arsenal in Kazanlak

Society » INCIDENTS | October 17, 2018, Wednesday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Six Injured in Accident at Arms Factory Arsenal in Kazanlak

Kazanlak. Six people were injured in an accident in Arsenal’s Plant 3, the management told Focus Radio. There was local ignition, the cause is yet to be established.

The six injured men were taken to emergency care in Kazanlak. One of them, Dimitar D., 23 years old, is in a more serious condition, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital in Stara Zagora with a chest injury. The others have different surface injuries. Four of them remain in the hospital in Kazanlak, one has been released.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria