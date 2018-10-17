Six Injured in Accident at Arms Factory Arsenal in Kazanlak

Kazanlak. Six people were injured in an accident in Arsenal’s Plant 3, the management told Focus Radio. There was local ignition, the cause is yet to be established.

The six injured men were taken to emergency care in Kazanlak. One of them, Dimitar D., 23 years old, is in a more serious condition, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital in Stara Zagora with a chest injury. The others have different surface injuries. Four of them remain in the hospital in Kazanlak, one has been released.