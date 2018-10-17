Six Injured in Accident at Arms Factory Arsenal in Kazanlak
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Kazanlak. Six people were injured in an accident in Arsenal’s Plant 3, the management told Focus Radio. There was local ignition, the cause is yet to be established.
The six injured men were taken to emergency care in Kazanlak. One of them, Dimitar D., 23 years old, is in a more serious condition, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital in Stara Zagora with a chest injury. The others have different surface injuries. Four of them remain in the hospital in Kazanlak, one has been released.
- » Bulgarian Football Club Graffiti Appeared on Hiroshima Monument
- » 22 Dead as Migrant Truck Crashes in Western Turkey
- » 12-year-old Killed by Electric Shock in Southern Bulgaria
- » Severe Car Crash Involving Bulgarians near Turin
- » India Train Cars Derail, at Least 5 People Killed, 35 Hurt
- » Technical Problem in the Sofia Metro has Caused a Delay in Trains this Morning
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)