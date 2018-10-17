Norway Won and is Now Ahead of Bulgaria in our Group in League of Nations Tournament

The Bulgarian national team lost 0:1 in their visit to Norway in Oslo in the League of Nations. The mission in the north proved to be unsuccessful for the Bulgarian footballers, who were unable to stop the Scandinavians and were logically defeated with minimal result.

With this victory Norway beat Bulgaria by goal difference. Both teams have 9 points in 4 games in Group C, but Norway has a 4:1 goal difference and Bulgaria 5:3. Cyprus is third with 4 points and Slovenia is the with just 1 point.