Loulis Mills Buys Facility in Bulgaria

Athens-listed company Loulis Mills is returning to the Balkans through a facility it has just acquired in Bulgaria for 2.25 million euros.

The mill at General Toshevo will begin its operation in spring, company chairman Nikos loulis announced on Tuesday.


 
 
