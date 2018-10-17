Loulis Mills Buys Facility in Bulgaria
October 17, 2018
Athens-listed company Loulis Mills is returning to the Balkans through a facility it has just acquired in Bulgaria for 2.25 million euros.
The mill at General Toshevo will begin its operation in spring, company chairman Nikos loulis announced on Tuesday.
