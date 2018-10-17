Additional BGN 40 milion will be Allocated to Help Bulgarians with Energy Bills

Business » ENERGY | October 17, 2018, Wednesday // 10:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Additional BGN 40 milion will be Allocated to Help Bulgarians with Energy Bills

The 2019 budget of Bulgaria’s ministry of social policy envisages to allocate additional 40 million BGN for allowances to help with the cost of energy bills, minister of labour and social policy, Bisser Petkov told BNT on 16th of October.

He explained that the heating allowances will go up because of the increasing prices of fuels this year. Currently, the size of the heating allowance is 75 BGN and the applications are accepted by the end of October.

The minister said that the additional payment will be provided from the reserves in the budget and it will aim at making up for the increase in the prices of fuels. The size of the allowances are calculated on the basis of the prices of electricity, which has not gone up, but the prices of other fuels used for heating have increased, including solid fuel and gas, he added. This increase will be compensated to help many people survive the winter months, Petkov said.

Commenting on the state pensions, the minister said that as of 1st of July 2019, the ceiling of pensions will go up from 910 to 1,200 BGN. So this way some 40,000 people will receive the full size of their pension, while other 25, 000 people will have higher size of pensions calculated, but will receive the ceiling of 1,200 BGN.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria