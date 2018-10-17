Light Rain can be Expected in East Bulgaria in the Afternoon, Highs between 20° and 25°C
October 17, 2018, Wednesday
Sofia. There will be more clouds from east today and light rain can be expected in the eastern regions late in the afternoon. It will remain mostly sunny in Western Bulgaria, Martin Slavchev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
In the morning, reduced visibility in the lowlands. Light to moderate wind will blow from east-northeast today. Maximum temperatures in the range of 20°C to 25°C in most areas, in Sofia – about 22°C.
