Bulgaria's Walltopia Climbs to New Heights with Verenia CPQ Solutions

Verenia, the global leader in omnichannel configure, price, quote (CPQ), B2B ecommerce, and sales enablement solutions, has announced a new partnership with Walltopia, the world leader in manufacturing climbing walls and active entertainment.

Walltopia was founded in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 1998 by CEO and lifelong rock climber Ivaylo Penchev. Both Bloomberg and Forbes have featured Penchev and his company, highlighting Penchev's passionate nature as an entrepreneur and the company's astounding success. They have built 1,800 projects and 320,000 square miles of climbing walls worldwide.

“We’re very excited to be working with Walltopia,” says Vic Pellicano, founder and CEO of Verenia. “They are a great cultural fit as we are both extremely competitive and innovative companies. Like Walltopia, we operate in an extremely competitive environment; and, like Walltopia, we thrive in those environments.”

As a manufacturer of complex, customized products, Walltopia began seeking a CPQ platform provided by a company with strong, relevant experience working with manufacturers to integrate seamlessly with their chosen customer relationship management (CRM) system, SugarCRM. During Walltopia’s rigorous CPQ selection process, Verenia’s solutions rose above the rest.

“There are over 60 CPQ software options on the market,” says Vasil Sharlanov, Head of Sales for Walltopia. “We narrowed them down to 11 potential suppliers, which we reviewed in detail over a few months to be sure we have the best solution for our case. On top of all options, Verenia stood out as an extremely flexible CPQ with a large number of functions but without over-complicating the user interface.”

Verenia CPQ enables companies to sell more effectively through enhanced management of quotes, orders, and product catalogs and offers omnichannel capabilities to connect front- and back-office operations seamlessly. Verenia CPQ will allow Walltopia’s sales reps to configure complex products correctly using powerful validations and rules based on Walltopia’s business logic for every sale. The logic prevents costly errors, eliminating the need to double check or rework orders. Verenia will give Walltopia a competitive edge in customer engagement by building branded, error-free proposals for customers that are ready in minutes instead of days. Being first in line with a proposal means closing more deals.

“It is important for Walltopia to have the right tools for selling,” says Sharlanov. "Most of our products are very different from typical mass production manufacturers. They are designed and engineered for every specific project. I believe with Verenia CPQ my sales team will achieve results faster, and we will have the flexibility to adjust our quote system easily even when we introduce a completely new product or update our manufacturing process.”

Verenia’s commitment to providing solutions customers can scale with has cemented its status as the industry-leading CPQ provider. Walltopia’s customers will not only find it easier to do business with them but also be able to buy more from Walltopia, faster. Verenia has customers in seven countries across three continents; Walltopia has customers in 50 countries across six continents. With this partnership, Verenia and Walltopia are continuing to advance their global expansion efforts and pushing innovation in their respective industries.