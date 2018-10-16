Shortage of Teachers in Bulgaria will Reach 10,000 in 2 Years, 39,000 in 8 Years

Shortage of Teachers in Bulgaria will Reach 10,000 in 2 Years, 39,000 in 8 Years

Sofia. The Bulgarian education system will face a shortage of 10,000 teachers in just 2 years and then of 39,000 teachers in 8 years, trade union leader Yanka Takeva said during a discussion on staff policy in education, Focus News Agency reports.

This forecast is the result of a survey carried out a year and a half ago by Qualification Directorate, Ministry of Education and Science, said Takeva, who chairs the Bulgarian Union of Teachers. According to the survey, from next year Bulgaria will face a great shortage of teachers in science and maths. She highlighted a project for the qualification of 600 people as teachers every year, including specialists in different fields such as engineering and economics. The qualification programme lasts for a year. The union leader called for targeted funding from the state budget to train more specialists as teachers.

