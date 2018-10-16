UniCredit Bulbank and Allianz Sign a Partnership Agreement in Bulgaria

The contract between the two leading companies in their respective sectors will bring many benefits to their customers



16 October 2018, Sofia - UniCredit Bulbank and Allianz Bulgaria officially start their partnership, according to which the bank will exclusively offer the products of the life insurance and general insurance company. Thus, from the beginning of October, UniCredit Bulbank's affiliates can find a wide range of Allianz insurance products that provide them with insurance protection for life and property. The signing of the agreement for Bulgaria comes as a continuation of the partnership decision between UniCredit and Allianz at the regional level for the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. It was announced at the beginning of June and united the strong banking franchise of UniCredit with the Allianz insurance expertise.

"This partnership is a unique combination of two leading banking and insurance institutions in Bulgaria. Both companies have common values ​​- customer focus and innovation, and that is why they will provide the best protection and service to the broad client base, "said Alexander Protsenko, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Allianz Bulgaria Holding.

"In addition to implementing the group commitment, our partnership with Allianz is a natural continuation of the way we have been working together for years. I am sure that with the formal signing of the contract, today we will consolidate the successful practice that we have established over the years - together to offer our clients the most suitable products for them at favorable terms ", commented Levon Hampartzoumian, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of UniCredit Bulbank.

"With the committed attitude that we see on behalf of UniCredit Bulbank and for our part, I am sure that our partnership will be successful and will also lead to an improvement of the clients' financial and insurance culture," said Pavlin Petkov, Chief Financial Officer director of Allianz Bulgaria Holding.

"When two leading companies work together for customers, it certainly brings more benefits to them. This partnership will enable us to serve even better our individual clients as well as small and medium enterprises "- explained Enrico Minniti, Chief Operating Officer of UniCredit Bulbank and Deputy Chairman of UniCredit Bulbank's Management Board.